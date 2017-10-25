Used car sales rise to record high in Romania

Used car sales reached a record high between January and September this year, amounting to over 378,400 units. By comparison, the used car market totaled almost 222,900 units in the first nine months of 2016.

The sales of new cars also went up by 16% year-on-year between January and September this year, exceeding 78,700 units, compared to some 68,000 units during the same period last year, according to data from the Directorate for Driver Licenses and Car Registrations compiled by local auto platform Autovit.ro.

The number of car sellers on the Autovit.ro platform has gone up by 25% this year, and 30% of the sale offers placed on the website have prices over EUR 15,000. The share of cars at prices below EUR 3,000 has dropped whereas the share of cars at prices above EUR 15,000 have gone up. This trend has been seen in recent years.

A tenth of the cars that are up for sale have prices of over EUR 30,000. The most expensive models are Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maybach, Bentley, Mercedes, Rolls Royce and Porsche. The most popular four brands sold on the Autovit.ro platform are German, namely Volkswagen, BMW, Audi and Opel.

The Romanian authorities removed the environment tax in February this year.

