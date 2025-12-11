Macro

Romanian unions call on president to mediate minimum wage conflict with government

11 December 2025

Trade unionists will continue to require the Presidential Administration to mediate the conflict with the government on issues such as the minimum wage or the collective labour agreement, said Bogdan Hossu, president of the Cartel Alfa trade union confederation, as reported by G4media.ro.

Employers’ organisations argue for the minimum wage to be maintained at its current value, but they agree with the decision to be evaluated in six months.

The Romanian government said it intends to decide on increasing the minimum wage by Christmas. It also reported that prime minister Ilie Bolojan argued that the increase would protect purchasing power, but would also have a negative effect.

iulian@romana-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

