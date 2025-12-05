How Christmas décor is reinventing itself in 2025: three interior design styles from Actuel, Auchan’s private-label range

Partner Content

In 2025, the seasonal home & deco category is shifting from “occasional ornament” to a carefully considered investment in home comfort. Consumers look not only for beautiful objects but for coherent design concepts that are versatile, easy to integrate into their homes and simple to mix from one year to the next. In this context, Auchan showcases its own Actuel range and introduces three clear Christmas décor universes that combine current aesthetics with accessibility and offer a structured way to refresh the home for the holidays.

The three collections presented here – So British, Canadian Forest and Tyrol – are part of Actuel, Auchan’s private label. They are available in Auchan stores nationwide, with a selection also online at auchan.ro.



So British – classic elegance reinterpreted with charm and nostalgia from the Actuel private-label collection

A So British Christmas is for anyone who dreams of a warm, refined home with an aristocratic touch, where tradition feels modern thanks to rich textures, warm lights and iconic symbols. Every detail builds emotional comfort and creates an atmosphere that tells, through each object, a story of the classic Christmas.

How to decorate your home in the So British style, from the Actuel range

1. Dress your tree in classic refinement

The tree is the main star of Christmas décor, and in the So British style it becomes a reimagined classic. You can use:

ornaments with delicate hand-painted details

wide red ribbons tied into elegant bows

vintage pieces with patinated metal or worked glass

Nutcracker soldiers and classic figurines

The palette revolves around red, forest green and gold, with warm lights only.

2. Create small storytelling corners on sideboards and near windows

You can:

place a festive teddy next to a stack of old books

arrange a Santa next to a lamp with diffused light

build small scenes with soldiers, bells, decorative boxes and candles

These become atmospheric “islands”, perfect for photos and for welcoming guests.

3. Let textures do the work

To bring a British feel to your home, materials need richness: tartan cushions, thick wool throws, velvet runners, tweed accents and gold-finish details. Together, they tie the whole setting into a coherent composition.

4. The bedroom – a space that softens winter

Choose checkered bedding, a velvety quilt and decorative cushions with classic motifs. Add a large embroidered stocking on the bed frame or a decorative mantel.

5. The kitchen – warmth in the everyday ritual

You can use embroidered cotton napkins, vintage biscuit tins, porcelain mugs with festive motifs and a decorative tray with candles and dried fruit. The space should evoke tradition, hospitality and a homey feel.

Explore the So British collection here.



Canadian Forest – natural, pure and quietly wild Christmas décor for your home

A Canadian Forest interior is never overloaded. It is calm and harmonious by design. Each object has its role. Raw wood becomes central: shelves, trays, carved décor, candle holders. Natural tones such as cream, greige, white and forest green create a soft background that enhances the light. Faux fur adds instant warmth as a throw, rug or armchair accent. Wool felt appears in ornaments, baskets and small figurines.

Matte metals (copper, soft silver) add discreet highlights. Homes decorated in this style have a quiet, Nordic spirit – a balance between rustic and minimal, between authentic and refined.

How to decorate your home in the Canadian Forest style from Actuel

1. A tree inspired by the snowy forest

This tree is poetic rather than opulent. You can use:

engraved wooden ornaments with animals or nature motifs

neutral-toned baubles: white, greige, matte green

copper accents for warmth

deer silhouettes, birds, cones and leaves

warm, soft lighting for a “glowing snow” effect

For the tree topper, choose a simple metal star or a white angel.

2. Themed corners inspired by Nordic cabins

Try combining, for example:

a white deer, a few natural branches and a metal candle holder on a shelf

a silver wolf and a wooden mini-tree on the windowsill

a felt basket with a faux-fur throw and two white angels in the hallway

3. Textures that tell the story

Use plush throws in soft neutrals, faux-fur or wool cushions, heavy fabrics, felt accents, ceramic or matte-glass vases. These materials create an organic, natural feel, as if the home were an extension of the forest.

4. The bedroom – a calm sanctuary

Choose bedding in natural tones, perhaps with subtle leaf or animal prints. Add a soft white or greige throw that evokes fresh snow and place a small deer or white angel on the nightstand.

5. The festive table – rustic, elegant, authentic

Set the table with ceramic plates in neutral tones, cotton napkins tied with twine and a green sprig, white candles on wooden holders and wooden boards as serving platters. The whole look resembles a quiet mountain cabin dinner on Christmas Eve.

Explore the Canadian Forest collection here.

Tyrol – the rustic charm of a Christmas lived at the pace of an Austrian village

There is a kind of Christmas that doesn’t rush. It doesn’t shine loudly. It glows softly, like an old lamp in a wooden house wrapped in snow. This is the Tyrol Christmas: warm, rural, friendly, deeply human.

It is for those who love tradition, earthy colours, village stories and the feeling that nothing spectacular is needed to feel content – just a home that smells of sweet bread, wood and quiet.

How to decorate your home in the Tyrol style from Actuel

1. The tree – a blend of tradition, nature and cheer



The Tyrol tree is neither minimalist nor opulent. It is warm and full of charm. You can use rustic wooden or ceramic ornaments, playful figurines (mice, ducks, gnomes, soldiers), natural elements like leaves, mushrooms, cones and stars, plus ribbons in warm colours (burgundy, terracotta red, Tyrolean green) and warm lights for a cozy feel.

It feels like a tree made of memories and traditions.

2. Create heartfelt corners throughout the home

Tyrol décor goes beyond the tree. On a rustic sideboard you can arrange carved ducks, a chalet house and a copper candle holder. On the windowsill, place a gnome next to a mini-sleigh and dry branches. In the hallway, place a basket with a thick blanket, a small rabbit figurine and a metal lamp.

These touches turn the interior into a miniature Austrian chalet.

3. Textiles – the soul of the Tyrol home

Use decorative cushions with traditional embroidery, jacquard throws in vibrant tones, tablecloths with alpine motifs and napkins stitched with hearts, stars or flowers. Textiles unify the entire visual story.



4. The bedroom – a mountain refuge

Choose bedding with rustic or botanical motifs, large warm cushions, a thick quilt with a handmade feel and a rustic wooden or copper lamp on the nightstand.

5. The festive table – rustic, joyful, traditional

Set the table with hand-painted ceramic dishes, metal-detailed cutlery, thick cotton or linen napkins, wooden placemats, jars with lights or rustic candles and touches of copper and green, the signature colours of this style. The result feels like dinner in an alpine inn.

Explore the Tyrol collection here.

This year, Auchan’s collections celebrate a Christmas where design helps refresh the home, create memories, bring warmth to everyday spaces and enjoy accessible quality and objects with character.

Whatever style you choose, let the magic begin in the details – a soft cushion, a tree ornament, a plate with golden accents.

Christmas finds you at home.

And a reinvented home finds you happier.

