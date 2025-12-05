Romania among countries with the highest English proficiency globally, ranking shows

Romania ranks 11th in the world in the EF English Proficiency Index 2025, with a “very high” level of English language skills. According to the index, which represents one of the most extensive global studies on language competence, adults in Romania show a high level of English knowledge.

English remains the main international language of communication, but the new data show notable differences in Europeans’ abilities.

Romania scored 605 points in the ranking, up 12 points compared to last year, and significantly more than the global average of 488, with no significant differences based on gender.

With 624 points, the Netherlands keeps its position as the global leader in English as a foreign language for the seventh consecutive year, although its total score has dropped by 12 points compared to 2024. In the following places are Croatia and Austria, both recording notable improvements in their scores by 10 and 16 points, respectively.

In total, 12 EU member states fall into the very high proficiency category, a criterion that implies the ability to use nuanced language in social contexts, to easily read advanced texts, and to negotiate contracts in English with native speakers.

Overall, Europeans perform best in reading and listening in English, while speaking and writing continue to be weaker skills.

Italy, Cyprus, and France occupy the last positions in the ranking among EU states, being included in the moderate proficiency category. This describes people who can participate in meetings in their field, can understand song lyrics, and can write professional emails, but do not use English at an advanced level.

The 2025 edition of the EF EPI is based on tests from 2.2 million adults in 123 countries and regions. In parallel, Eurostat data show that English is by far the most studied foreign language in EU schools: in 2023, 96% of students in general education and 80% in vocational education at the upper secondary level were studying English.

The report also highlights a gender gap: between 2014 and 2025, men’s proficiency in Europe increased by 40 points, compared to only 20 for women. Moreover, young people between 18 and 20 are the only age group that has recorded a decrease in English level in the last decade, a trend that worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The English learning market is undergoing an unprecedented transformation as AI powers increasingly sophisticated apps and platforms,” explains Christopher McCormick, head of the EF assessment department.

(Photo source: Cacaroot | Dreamstime.com)