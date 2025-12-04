Voices of Romania: New episode with Serge Ioan Celibidache, director of The Yellow Tie, is now live

PODCAST

The newest episode of Voices of Romania, Romania Insider’s interview series, is now available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, and all major audio platforms. This edition features an in-depth conversation with Serge Ioan Celibidache, film director and son of the legendary Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache.

Recorded shortly after the official release of Cravata Galbenă, The Yellow Tie, on November 14, the episode explores the emotional, artistic, and cultural layers behind one of the most ambitious Romanian film productions in recent years.

A rare conversation about legacy and identity

Throughout the discussion, Serge Ioan Celibidache reflects on what it means to carry a world-renowned name and how that shaped both his artistic path and personal story. The interview delves into the emotional responsibility of portraying a figure as iconic as Sergiu Celibidache, while giving space to the human side of the father-son relationship.

“For two hours, audiences step into the life of one of the greatest conductors the world has ever known. Behind this film stands his son, who turned a family story into an international cinematic project.”

The episode bridges themes of heritage, belonging, cultural pride, and the creative process behind transforming a deeply intimate story into a film meant for global audiences.

The Yellow Tie: A Romanian story with international reach

Directed by Serge Ioan Celibidache, The Yellow Tie is a Romanian production filmed entirely in Romania and featuring international actors, including Ben Schnetzer, John Malkovich and Sean Bean. The film seeks to present Sergiu Celibidache’s life beyond the public image: his genius, his struggles, his philosophy, and the defining moments that shaped him.

During the interview, Serge shares insights into:

the challenges of portraying a cultural giant

the process of casting and working with international talent

filming in Romania and recreating key historical moments

how personal memories shaped the emotional core of the movie

the way the film has been received across different audiences

Where to watch or listen

The full episode is available now:

YouTube - Spotify - Apple Podcasts - Deezer

About Voices of Romania

Voices of Romania, produced by Romania-Insider.com, brings forward the people shaping Romania’s image in the world, from business leaders and innovators to artists, athletes, and creators. Each episode is recorded in the field, capturing authentic stories directly from the places where change happens.

Produced by Romania-Insider.com | Host: Dylan Delhommois