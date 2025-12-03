JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel Unveils “The Grand Countdown” — A Timeless New Year’s Eve Celebration

Partner Content

This festive season, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel invites guests to embrace the extraordinary and transform each moment into a lasting memory. On New Year’s Eve, the hotel unveils The Grand Countdown — a luminous celebration of new beginnings, thoughtfully crafted across four distinctive venues, each with its own character and atmosphere.

The night begins at 8:00 PM, as the hotel’s iconic lobby glows with warm light and joyful anticipation. Here, guests are welcomed with gracious hospitality before their tickets unlock access to a world where four distinct celebrations come alive simultaneously, each offering its own atmosphere, culinary story, and sense of occasion.

Four Moments of Magic. One Night of Unmatched Grandeur.

“The Glittering Night” — Grand Ballroom

Radiance, rhythm, and the promise of a brilliant new beginning. A luminous ballroom where light cascades, music rises, and the countdown becomes a vibrant pulse — a haven for those who want to welcome 2026 with energy and sparkle.

“The Timeless Gala” — Constanța Ballroom

Elegance elevated, grandeur unfolding. A refined celebration where soft music, golden light, and classic beauty shape an evening that feels both graceful and unforgettable.

“The Golden Reserve” — JW Steakhouse

Warmth, depth, and intimate luxury.A setting defined by craftsmanship and bold flavors, wrapped in amber tones and rich textures — a sanctuary for those who savor artistry and soulful indulgence.

“Dolce Notte” — Cucina, The Italian Restaurant

Italian warmth with winter charm. Shared plates, shared stories, and comforting flavors create an evening filled with joy, togetherness, and the gentle poetry of an Italian celebration.

A NIGHT ENLIVENED BY WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT & CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Throughout the evening, live performances set a refined and uplifting rhythm. Horia Brenciu & HB Orchestra, Elena Gheorghe, Juno Dance and other special guests bring their own touch of emotion, elegance and energy. The combination of live vocals, orchestral arrangements and choreographed moments enhances the festive atmosphere, keeping the celebration vibrant and graceful well into the early hours of the new year.

Culinary brilliance awaits at every turn, with lavish buffets featuring fresh oysters and seafood delicacies, premium Wagyu beef carved to perfection, live sushi and sashimi artistry and handcrafted Italian specialties, decadent festive desserts, to name a few.

Every flavor, every detail, every moment is designed to enrich the senses and elevate the celebration.

THE MIDNIGHT GATHERING

As the final moments of the year drift into midnight, guests are invited outside beneath the crisp winter sky. Together they join in a sparkling collective countdown, culminating in a breathtaking fireworks display illuminating the night in vibrant color.

It is here — beneath the shimmer of lights and the embrace of the crowd — that 2026 is welcomed with awe, gratitude, and the promise of new beginnings. The celebration continues well into the early hours with music, performances, laughter, and stories waiting to be told.

This timeless celebration is available at 1,890 RON per person. As the final days of the year draw near, to secure your reservation please contact us at +4 0724 000 786 or revelion@marriott.com.

ABOUT JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Shaped by the dynamic heritage of the city, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel retains a reputation as the benchmark of modern luxury in Romania’s lively capital. Renowned for its crafted service, diverse epicurean venues and elegant lobby, it is an enriching backdrop for family gatherings and inspired journeys. Located in an area of historic and national interest, the property is the only five-star hotel in the district and is in close proximity to the stately Palace of Parliament and People’s Salvation Cathedral. With 402 rooms, 12 meeting rooms (with a total surface of approx. 2.000 sqm), 6 restaurants and lounges, conference center, luxury brands shopping gallery, casino, spa, fitness etc, the JW Marriott is one of the most generous, elegant and resourceful hotels in Bucharest. Whether guests come for the most spacious rooms in town, for a nourishing lunch or dinner, or a main event, all are treated with flawless service.