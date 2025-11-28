One last star to shine: Corinthia Bucharest prepares the final act of its Michelin Dinner Series

Partner Content

Some dinners are eaten. Others are remembered.

At Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard, the past few months have unfolded like a quiet culinary opera. One by one, Europe’s most celebrated chefs arrived, took over the kitchen of Boulevard 73 and left behind more than menus; they left stories.

Now, on December 4, the curtain falls.

The Michelin Dinner Series reaches its final performance with a guest who arrives not only with a star, but with a philosophy.

The encore everyone has been waiting for

For the closing night, Executive Chef Pedro Mendes welcomes Chef Rodrigo Castelo, holder of both a Michelin Star and a Green Star, a rare combination that honours not only excellence, but conscience. Sustainability here is not a trend, but a belief system: ingredients rooted in place, flavours built with respect and a kitchen that thinks as much as it cooks.

This final dinner is not about spectacle. It’s about meaning.

If earlier evenings introduced technique, theatre and tasting menus with bravado, this last chapter promises something quieter and deeper. A sense of return. A feeling that the series is not ending, merely exhaling.

“This is a guest who cooks with purpose,” says Mendes. “And for a final night, purpose is exactly what you want.”

A season written in flavour

Since the first evening of the series, the dining room of Boulevard 73 has been many things: a passport, a backstage pass, a private gallery of flavour.

Each chef arrived with their own language. Their own grammar of taste. Their own accent in sauce and spice. And for one or two nights only, Bucharest learned to speak it fluently.

There were menus that travelled coastlines and others that wandered mountain paths. Plates that whispered of heritage and those that leaned unapologetically into modernity. There were evenings where silence followed the final course, the best compliment a kitchen can receive.

For a city growing rapidly into its fine-dining identity, the series has been more than a rotation of stars. It has been a statement: Bucharest is not waiting its turn. It has arrived.

A dining room in its finest hour

Boulevard 73, itself a restored ballroom, feels particularly alive in December.

Light settles differently in winter. Chandeliers glow with intent. Tablecloths seem to listen closer. There is a hush before the first course that only appears on evenings like this, when a room understands something important is about to happen.

On December 4, that atmosphere will be at its purest.

This is not simply the final event of a series. It is the moment when all of it becomes memory.

And, for the fortunate few with a seat, a story they will tell long after dessert is gone.

For those who still hesitate

There may still be a handful of places left.

Not many.

But enough, perhaps, for those who decide that some evenings should not be postponed.

Because not every night earns the right to be a finale.

And not every city gets to host one.

On December 4, Corinthia Bucharest doesn’t just serve dinner.

It serves the last chapter of a story worth tasting.

*This is partner content.