Corinthia Bucharest turns December into theatre, with lights, music and a few festive secrets

If December were a performance, Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard would be its grand stage.



This winter, Bucharest’s newest grand dame has reimagined the festive season not only as decoration, but as storytelling: one told through light, music, architecture and flavour. Inspired by Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the hotel’s concept unfolds in three chapters - Christmas Past, Present and Future - brought to life through immersive design, menus and atmospheric moments that transform the entire building into a living narrative.

Victorian dreams and a theatrical façade

The first thing guests notice is the exterior. Designed by Lithuanian creative director Mantas Petruškevičius, the hotel’s façade feels less like seasonal décor and more like a stage set. Thousands of metres of illuminated garlands, theatrical balconies and a cast of Nutcracker soldiers give the building an almost cinematic quality, as if Bucharest has briefly borrowed a set from a period drama.



Inside, floral installations created by Florăria Iris reinterpret Victorian elegance with a contemporary sensibility - generous arrangements, tactile textures and layered compositions that invite wandering rather than simply admiring.



“It’s not about overwhelming the senses,” says the creative team behind the concept. “It’s about inviting people into a story they can walk through.”

A surprise waiting for 6 December

And just when guests think they’ve seen it all, Corinthia adds a twist.



On 6 December, the hotel has prepared a surprise element designed to spill beyond its doors and into the street. While details remain deliberately under wraps, the promise is simple: moments when music appears unexpectedly, light behaves theatrically and the ordinary briefly becomes something else.



It’s not an event in the traditional sense. Think of it as a festive interruption, a pause in the city’s rhythm that makes passers-by stop, listen and smile.

Kitchens in concert mode

Behind the scenes, December plays out with equal intensity in the kitchens.



Executive Chef Pedro Mendes and Pastry Chef Cristian Vasilescu describe the season as “our busiest symphony.” While dining rooms glow with candlelight and conversation, the kitchen team moves with the kind of precision usually reserved for orchestras. Menus are polished daily, timing is everything and nothing leaves the pass without intention.



Where Chef Mendes brings warmth and depth to festive flavours, Pastry Chef Vasilescu gives desserts the personality of leading characters. Chocolate becomes velvety architecture. Citrus behaves like a bright aria. Spice whispers rather than shouts.



Guests may not see the kitchen, but they certainly feel it; in the rhythm of courses, in the confidence of presentation and in that unmistakable sense that December, here, is being conducted rather than simply cooked.

Private celebrations and winter rituals

Throughout December, Corinthia leans into celebration with a calendar of in-house experiences: candlelit lunches, evening gatherings in Heritage Bar and quietly glamorous dinners within the Belle Époque spaces of the hotel.



The emphasis is deliberately personal. Rather than hosting mass events, the hotel has curated smaller, more intimate moments that allow guests to feel part of something rather than merely attending it.



Christmas Day is all about elegant tradition, New Year’s Eve carries a discreet sense of theatre and in between, the hotel behaves as December itself should - warm, slightly mischievous and beautifully unhurried.

December, as Corinthia imagines it

If there’s one thing Corinthia has understood, it’s this: December isn’t about doing more. It’s about feeling more.



Here, the month unfolds slowly. One light at a time. One dish at a time. One surprise that arrives exactly when you’ve stopped expecting it.



And in a city that never quite slows down, that may be the most festive gift of all.



