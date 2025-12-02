Inter Computer Romania signs €5 Million euro worth contracts in 2025 and accelerates digitalization and AI-ready infrastructure projects

News from Companies

Inter Computer Romania, part of Inter Computer Group (ICG), one of the largest IBM Platinum partners in Central and Eastern Europe, announces reaching €5 million in signed projects for 2025, an indicator of the accelerating demand for digitalization, data security, and AI-ready infrastructure initiatives.

The company continues the development strategy announced at the beginning of the year, expanding its client portfolio across critical sectors - banking, energy, manufacturing, and telecommunications, while strengthening its technology partnerships with global leaders such as IBM, HPE, Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, NetApp, Red Hat, and Pure Storage.

“You cannot build AI on top of infrastructural gaps. You need secure data, robust architectures, and a clear digitalization strategy. 2025 is the year when organizations understood that real digital transformation does not happen through isolated projects, but through a coherent and sustainable approach,” said Gabriel Tomescu, CEO of Inter Computer Romania.

Sustainable Digitalization and Infrastructure for Resilience

Against the backdrop of rising requirements for digital compliance and cybersecurity, Inter Computer Romania has launched in 2025 a series of projects focused on modernizing IT infrastructures, integrating hybrid cloud solutions, immutable storage, and Quantum-Safe cryptography, as well as preparing platforms for future AI-ready operations.

These implementations offer companies scalability, efficiency, and operational resilience, in a context where digital transformation is becoming a prerequisite for competitiveness and where regulations such as DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) and NIS2 impose stricter standards for data security and traceability.

“We are seeing increased interest in AI-ready infrastructures and immutable data and governance solutions. The Romanian market has become far more technologically mature companies are now looking not only for performance, but especially for stability and compliance,” added Gabriel Tomescu.

A Strategic Partner in Romania’s Corporate Digitalization

Inter Computer Romania delivers end-to-end solutions for large organizations from assessment and consulting to implementation and operational support focused on technical efficiency, resource optimization, and reducing IT complexity. Through its collaborations with NBD (New Business Dimensions) and Pluridio, the company integrates both technical and financial expertise, building IT architectures that enable sustainable, future-oriented AI adoption.

A key component in recent projects is data immutability, essential for protecting critical information and ensuring compliance with European cybersecurity regulations. With an experienced local team and the support of over 250 specialists across Inter Computer Group in Central and Eastern Europe, the company continues to expand its presence in Romania through projects that strengthen digital resilience and contribute to the development of a secure and sustainable IT ecosystem.

“Our objective is clear: to become the leading IBM partner in Romania and one of the key players shaping the digital infrastructure of the local economy. The €5 million in signed contracts confirms that we are on the right track and that the market is ready for a new level of technological complexity,” Gabriel Tomescu emphasized.

About Inter Computer Romania

Inter Computer Romania is part of Inter Computer Group (ICG), a company with more than 35 years of experience in IT systems integration, active across Central and Eastern Europe and an IBM Platinum Partner. The company provides IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and digital compliance consulting solutions for large organizations in sectors such as banking, energy, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

