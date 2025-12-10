Iasi

Iași hosts major charity drive for shelter animals this weekend

10 December 2025

A major animal-welfare campaign is happening in Iași this weekend, where one of Romania’s biggest charitable events dedicated to shelter animals will take place this Saturday, December 13. Now in its 18th edition, Ai cumva o păturică? (Do you happen to have a blanket?) aims to expand nationally starting in 2026.

This year’s event begins with a donation drive in the parking area of Felicia Shopping Center, where residents are invited between 13:00 and 15:00 to contribute food, blankets, old clothes, litter, cleaning products, and other supplies for dogs and cats in local shelters.

The project was initiated by Ioan Dan Niculescu, known as “Roca,” and is now carried on by friends Roxana, Răzvan, and Teofana, who seek to preserve and grow what they describe as a legacy for future generations.

Later the same day, beginning at 22:00, the charity party Funky Paws will be held at Acaju, with all ticket proceeds donated to animal shelters in Iași and the surrounding area. DJs Donisan, Iubirescu, and Teofana will perform in support of the cause.

Founded in 2007, Ai cumva o păturică? has grown into one of Romania’s largest animal charity initiatives. In 2024 alone, the effort resulted in more than 7.5 tons of donated food, supplies, medicine, and toys delivered to shelters, improving the lives of thousands of animals.

(Photo source: the organizers)

