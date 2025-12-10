Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds

Nearly nine in ten Romanians expect to spend less or no more than last year on Christmas shopping, according to a new survey by tbi bank that highlights the impact of rising prices on household budgets ahead of the winter holidays.

The nationwide poll, conducted in October on a sample of 1,011 respondents, shows that 49% plan to cut their holiday spending this year, while only 11% expect to allocate a larger budget than in 2024. Another 40% believe they will manage to keep their spending at the same level.

Almost half of the respondents (47%) have no more than RON 500 (less than EUR 100) available for Christmas purchases. Around 15% plan to spend between RON 500 and 700, and nearly 17% expect to allocate between RON 700 and 1,000.

The survey indicates a shift toward more cautious financial behaviour, with 85% saying they will rely on personal savings or income from previous months rather than external financing.

Meanwhile, about 15% of respondents intend to use loans or interest-free instalment plans to cover holiday costs. For those considering financing options, interest rates and repayment terms matter most, cited by 61% of respondents, while 18% prioritise the size of the monthly instalment.

“We are seeing a significant shift this year in the way Romanians manage their resources amid rising prices and declining purchasing power, moving increasingly from spontaneous spending to a more cautious financial approach. Budgets are tightening and being recalibrated to current economic realities, while purchasing decisions are becoming more focused on necessity and real value, even during the winter holidays, a period traditionally marked by increased spending across the board,” said Ionuț Sabadac, VP Merchant Solutions, tbi.

According to the survey, 32% of Romanians believe gift prices are about 30% higher than last Christmas, and 18% expect increases of 40% or more.

Still, gift-giving habits remain centred on personal preference: 83% select presents based on what recipients like, 78% plan purchases in advance, and 70% say discounts will play a key role this year. Beauty and fashion items top the shopping list for 38% of respondents, followed by toys (28%), and electronics (over 25%).

Most Romanians will limit their holiday shopping to close family and friends, with 46% planning to buy two to three gifts and roughly 29% preparing four or five. However, 69% expect to receive fewer gifts themselves this year, and 12% believe the presents they do receive will be cheaper than in 2024.

The tbi bank survey assessed consumer intentions for Black Friday and Christmas shopping and was carried out through the iVox platform. Over half of the respondents were men, and more than 30% work in the public sector.

(Photo source: Dzmitry Auramchik/Dreamstime.com)