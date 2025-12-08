Romania shortlists 17 state-owned companies for reform

Romania's Interministerial Committee for Supporting the Implementation of Reform 9 (CNR9), led by deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu, has selected 17 state-owned enterprises from a total of about 1,500 to undergo initial screening ahead of potential restructuring or liquidation. The decision marks the first stage of a wider overhaul programme announced by prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The shortlist includes national airline Tarom, Oil Terminal (BVB: OIL), Bucharest subway operator Metrorex, 11 railway transport companies covering both freight and passenger services, 2 power and heating producers, and a company responsible for inspecting technological equipment such as boilers, pressurised cylinders, and cranes, Euronews Romania reported.

Gheorghiu said the selection reflects the government's intention to launch a pilot reform process focused on enterprises facing persistent operational or financial difficulties. She noted that CFR Marfă, the state freight railway company, has a strong chance of being liquidated, while Tarom could be revived under a restructuring plan.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the reform effort will depend on consistent enforcement of existing legislation.

Oana Gheorghiu acknowledged that past attempts to modernise the state-owned sector have failed due to weak oversight and limited institutional capacity. She said the newly established Authority for Monitoring and Evaluating the Performance of State-Owned Enterprises (AMEPIP) must now apply the legal framework rigorously to ensure progress.

She cautioned against expectations of rapid changes, arguing that a phased approach is necessary to test and improve the mechanisms used for restructuring.

"I'm not saying that things will happen overnight and that we'll see Tarom thriving in a month. Let's not make rushed decisions, let's not try populist reforms to show people that we can solve everything in a month. We need to develop a mechanism that can be tested. That's why we proposed a pilot project, we said ten companies, and the ministries proposed 17, and we said ok," Gheorghiu said, as quoted by Euronews Romania.

The pilot programme is expected to guide the broader restructuring of Romania's state-owned sector, which remains one of the largest in the European Union as a share of total enterprises.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)