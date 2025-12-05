Romanian opposition files no-confidence motion against PM Ilie Bolojan’s government

The opposition filed a no-confidence motion on Friday, December 5, against prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s government, accusing it of failing to manage key sectors and calling for its immediate resignation, Agerpres reported. The motion, titled “Romania Is Not for Sale – No Progressives in Government,” was submitted to both chambers of Parliament by Senate quaestor Ninel Peia of the PACE – First Romania party.

Peia urged Social Democratic Party (PSD) lawmakers to back the initiative, saying the country must “get rid of the progressives.” The motion criticizes the Ilie Bolojan cabinet for what its initiators describe as an inability to manage finance, health, education, social protection, justice, and public administration - “all vital sectors that define the life of a free and dignified nation.”

According to Ninel Peia, the motion has been signed by 118 MPs, including members of AUR, PACE – First Romania, unaffiliated lawmakers, and former prime minister and PSD leader Victor Ponta. The opposition does not, however, hold the 232 votes required for the motion to pass in the 463-seat Parliament.

According to Hontnews.ro, the Parliament’s leadership has set the legislative calendar, with the text to be read on Monday, December 8, immediately after the Bucharest local elections. The debate and voting are scheduled for December 15.

Speaking in Vienna on Thursday, prime minister Bolojan said the government would follow parliamentary procedure. “If a no-confidence motion is filed, the parliamentary process takes place, and that will test the support the government enjoys,” he stated.

Back in September, the government headed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan survived four no-confidence motions filed by the opposition in response to the five draft laws promoted under accelerated legislation procedure in Parliament.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)