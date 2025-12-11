Environment
Video

Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A moose has been unexpectedly spotted in the Hunedoara county area, specialists from the conservation group Rewilding Romania announced on Wednesday, December 10, sharing footage of the animal on social media. The sighting is considered “an important discovery for Romania’s wildlife,” though experts caution that it remains unclear how the animal reached this region.

According to Rewilding Romania, the presence of the moose (Alces alces) was confirmed after the organization received a report from an individual. The first images submitted were not of sufficient quality to verify the species with certainty. As a result, the group’s field team was deployed to investigate and was able to confirm the moose through direct observation and video recordings.

The organization said it will continue to monitor the area and coordinate with local authorities to ensure the animal’s protection.

“Although it is not yet known where it came from, it is known that stable moose populations exist in Ukraine and Poland. Given that moose can cover long distances and tend to disperse, it is possible that this individual came from one of the two countries and is only passing through the area,” Rewilding Romania said.

Moose once formed stable populations across several parts of Europe, including Romania, where the species is considered native, but eventually disappeared. Conservationists said the natural return of a moose to an area where it historically lived is an encouraging sign for biodiversity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Rewilding Romania video on Facebook)

Normal
Environment
Video

Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A moose has been unexpectedly spotted in the Hunedoara county area, specialists from the conservation group Rewilding Romania announced on Wednesday, December 10, sharing footage of the animal on social media. The sighting is considered “an important discovery for Romania’s wildlife,” though experts caution that it remains unclear how the animal reached this region.

According to Rewilding Romania, the presence of the moose (Alces alces) was confirmed after the organization received a report from an individual. The first images submitted were not of sufficient quality to verify the species with certainty. As a result, the group’s field team was deployed to investigate and was able to confirm the moose through direct observation and video recordings.

The organization said it will continue to monitor the area and coordinate with local authorities to ensure the animal’s protection.

“Although it is not yet known where it came from, it is known that stable moose populations exist in Ukraine and Poland. Given that moose can cover long distances and tend to disperse, it is possible that this individual came from one of the two countries and is only passing through the area,” Rewilding Romania said.

Moose once formed stable populations across several parts of Europe, including Romania, where the species is considered native, but eventually disappeared. Conservationists said the natural return of a moose to an area where it historically lived is an encouraging sign for biodiversity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Rewilding Romania video on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 December 2025
Justice
EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring
11 December 2025
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court leadership rejects media investigation, but judge says “toxic” conditions are real
11 December 2025
Environment
American scientists study extreme microbial life in Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark
11 December 2025
Environment
Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county
11 December 2025
Energy
Romania "balances partnership" with OMV Petrom and extends its licenses by 15 years
11 December 2025
Justice
Media investigation revealing "captured judiciary" prompts street protests in Romania
11 December 2025
Culture
Traditional Romanian string instrument added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds