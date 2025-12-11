Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county

Video

A moose has been unexpectedly spotted in the Hunedoara county area, specialists from the conservation group Rewilding Romania announced on Wednesday, December 10, sharing footage of the animal on social media. The sighting is considered “an important discovery for Romania’s wildlife,” though experts caution that it remains unclear how the animal reached this region.

According to Rewilding Romania, the presence of the moose (Alces alces) was confirmed after the organization received a report from an individual. The first images submitted were not of sufficient quality to verify the species with certainty. As a result, the group’s field team was deployed to investigate and was able to confirm the moose through direct observation and video recordings.

The organization said it will continue to monitor the area and coordinate with local authorities to ensure the animal’s protection.

“Although it is not yet known where it came from, it is known that stable moose populations exist in Ukraine and Poland. Given that moose can cover long distances and tend to disperse, it is possible that this individual came from one of the two countries and is only passing through the area,” Rewilding Romania said.

Moose once formed stable populations across several parts of Europe, including Romania, where the species is considered native, but eventually disappeared. Conservationists said the natural return of a moose to an area where it historically lived is an encouraging sign for biodiversity.

(Photo source: screenshot from Rewilding Romania video on Facebook)