Uber Eats returns to Romania after a 6-year absence

Uber Eats, the largest food delivery platform in the world, is set to return to Romania after 6 years. The return, set for later in 2026, is part of an expansion to seven new countries in Europe.

The US-based company will launch services in markets such as the Czech Republic, Greece, and Romania, as part of a move through which it hopes to generate an additional USD 1 billion over the next three years, according to the Financial Times. The other European countries where Uber Eats will operate are Austria, Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

Moreover, earlier this week, Uber acquired the delivery division of the Turkish company Getir to expand its presence in Turkey. Susan Anderson, Uber’s global head of deliveries, told FT that it is time to “raise the bar, change things, and provide better value across the category.”

According to Uber, its food-delivery app will be adapted to Romanian conditions, with language support and common payment methods. The platform will provide merchant partners with tools ranging from data analytics to marketing support to optimize operations.

“We are very pleased to expand into Romania,” said Courtney Tims, regional general manager for Western and Southern Europe at Uber Eats.

The Uber Eats service was launched in Bucharest in 2018 and stayed until 2020, when it left to “focus our energy and resources on top markets where Uber Eats operates globally.” The decision was based on a detailed analysis of business results in a competitive market for food delivery, Uber explained. The same year, the company left seven other markets.

Today, the main players in the food-delivery sector in Romania are Wolt, Glovo, and Bolt.

Uber operates its ride-sharing service in 36 cities in Romania. The company also recently launched its local courier service, available in all cities where the app is active. In 2024, the company registered a RON 17.2 million turnover, up from RON 9.97 million in 2023, along with a RON 1.15 million profit, up from RON 503,866.

Uber is available in more than 70 countries worldwide, in over 10,000 cities.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Morganeborzee|Dreamstime.com)