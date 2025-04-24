Wolt to replace Tazz as food delivery giant enters Romanian market

Helsinki-based local commerce platform Wolt will officially launch operations in Romania this May, replacing the local app Tazz in a phased rollout that will cover 35 cities across the country. The transition will start in smaller cities and wrap up with Bucharest by the end of May, the company said.

Existing Tazz users will be prompted to switch to the Wolt app, which will retain their account details, preferences, and order history. The transition also secures continued partnerships with local restaurants and merchants, with Wolt pledging to work closely with couriers and business partners to minimize disruption.

The move marks Wolt’s first market entry through the acquisition of an existing player - Tazz - rather than launching from scratch.

“Romania is one of the most dynamic markets in Central and Eastern Europe, and we’re proud to expand our presence here and build on the strong legacy of Tazz,” said Matko Katanec, Regional General Manager, Central Region, Wolt.

“Over the next few months, our focus will be to ensure a seamless transition for our users and partners,” stated Alin Șerban, General Manager, Wolt Romania.

Wolt completed the acquisition of delivery platform Tazz from eMAG earlier this year.

Wolt’s journey began in 2014 as a small startup in Helsinki, Finland, with six co-founders, and it has since evolved into a major player, supporting EUR 19 billion in economic activity across its markets and making significant contributions to the economies in which it operates. Over the past decade, Wolt has partnered with more than 150,000 merchants, processing 700 million orders.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)