Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

BVB-listed TTS upgrades port of Giurgiu on Danube with EU funds

28 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS), the main provider of integrated logistics services on the Danube, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), received financing from European funds for the modernization of Giurgiu port, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It will modernize two berths in the Ramadan area of the port, totaling RON 23.8 mln (EUR 4.8 mln), according to company officials.

The total contribution of TTS to the project is RON 9.5 mln (EUR 2 mln), the remaining RON 14.4 mln (EUR 2.8 mln) being non-reimbursable financing under the Cohesion Fund (RON 12.2 mln) and the state budget (RON 2.2 mln).

The project is co-financed under the Cohesion Fund through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020 (POIM 2014-2020), within the call for projects to improve navigation conditions and develop port infrastructure and superstructure located on the Trans-European Transport Network TEN-T Core (public and private beneficiaries) - new investment projects.

The expected results following the implementation of the project consist of the building or rehabilitation of 9,980 sqm of platforms, a 175-meter long water network for preventing fires, an electric substation (20 / 0.4kV), 700-meter electrical network, 150 meters of runs for cranes, a 150-meter railway track as well as administrative space, according to company officials. 

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

BVB-listed TTS upgrades port of Giurgiu on Danube with EU funds

28 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS), the main provider of integrated logistics services on the Danube, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), received financing from European funds for the modernization of Giurgiu port, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It will modernize two berths in the Ramadan area of the port, totaling RON 23.8 mln (EUR 4.8 mln), according to company officials.

The total contribution of TTS to the project is RON 9.5 mln (EUR 2 mln), the remaining RON 14.4 mln (EUR 2.8 mln) being non-reimbursable financing under the Cohesion Fund (RON 12.2 mln) and the state budget (RON 2.2 mln).

The project is co-financed under the Cohesion Fund through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program 2014-2020 (POIM 2014-2020), within the call for projects to improve navigation conditions and develop port infrastructure and superstructure located on the Trans-European Transport Network TEN-T Core (public and private beneficiaries) - new investment projects.

The expected results following the implementation of the project consist of the building or rehabilitation of 9,980 sqm of platforms, a 175-meter long water network for preventing fires, an electric substation (20 / 0.4kV), 700-meter electrical network, 150 meters of runs for cranes, a 150-meter railway track as well as administrative space, according to company officials. 

(Photo: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania