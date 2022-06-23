Business

RO minister: UAE private and public companies to help Constanta Port expand

23 June 2022
Currently, the Emirati company DP World has a partnership with the Port of Constanţa, "which we want to develop," Romanian minister of transport Sorin Grindeanu said during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) has also expressed its interest in carrying out investments in the Port of Constanța, minister Grindeanu announced, Profit.ro reported. He added that he also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state-controlled company Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) from Dubai for the development of all modes of transport in the Port of Constanţa.

AD Ports Group (formerly Abu Dhabi Ports Company and ADPC) is a ports, industrial zones and logistics operator based in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. AD Ports Group manages 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and Guinea.

"The management of Abu Dhabi Ports Group has expressed its interest in carrying out investments in the Port of Constanța, in the area of ​​the South Pier. During the meeting, which we had today in Abu Dhabi, the representatives of this group said that they want to develop projects in the area of ​​springs 3 and 4 in the Port. We have decided to set up a joint working group to discuss the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Port of Constanța and the AD Ports Group," the minister announced in a Facebook post, quoted by News.ro.

In a separate statement, he announced the signing of an MoU with the PCFC. "Today, the Ministry of Transport signed an MoU with the government company PCFC in Dubai. Thus, we want to continue and strengthen the already existing collaboration relations between the companies in our states. Currently, the Emirati company DP World has a partnership with the Port of Constanţa, which we want to develop on all modes of transport," the post reads. 

(Photo: Sorin Grindeanu Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

