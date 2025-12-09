Calendar: Public holidays in Romania in 2026

There are 17 legal public holidays in Romania in 2026, and 12 of them fall on weekdays. This means employees will have more time off without using their annual vacation days.

The year begins with the possibility of an extended break, as January 1–2 fall on Thursday and Friday, while January 6–7 (the feast days of the Epiphany and Saint John the Baptist) fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Taking Monday off would create a seven-day break at the start of the year.

Also in the first month of the year, the Union of the Romanian Principalities is celebrated on January 24 (which is a Saturday in 2026).

Then, Good Friday is on April 10, followed by Orthodox Easter on April 12 and Easter Monday on April 13. Labour Day on May 1 falls on a Friday, while Pentecost is marked on May 31 (Sunday), with June 1 (Monday) serving both as Children’s Day and the second day of Pentecost.

Other holidays include the Assumption of Mary on August 15 (Saturday), St. Andrew’s Day on November 30 (Monday), National Day on December 1 (Tuesday), and Christmas on December 25-26 (Friday and Saturday).

Employees in essential sectors may still be required to work on public holidays. Under the Labour Code, work performed on these days must be compensated with time off within 30 days. Failure to comply with the legal requirements can result in fines.

(Photo source: Marek Uliasz/Dreamstime.com)