‘Nicolae Titulescu’ alley inaugurated in Paris park in the presence of Romanian president Nicușor Dan

A new alley named after Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu was inaugurated on Tuesday, December 9, in Paris’s Parc Monceau during a ceremony attended by Romania’s president Nicușor Dan and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“I expressed my appreciation for the decision to name an alley in the beautiful Parc Monceau in Paris after the great Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu, which we inaugurated together today. It is the newest memorial site in the rich series of Romanian landmarks in the French capital,” the Romanian leader said.

“In these times, when we still do not see the end of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, we chose to pay tribute to Nicolae Titulescu’s efforts, who, as president of the League of Nations, fought tirelessly for negotiation to replace aggression and for peace and reason to prevail over violence,” he added.

During their meeting, Nicușor Dan and mayor Anne Hidalgo also discussed ongoing and future Romanian-French cooperation projects in areas such as the economy, education, and advanced technologies. The Romanian president noted that Bucharest and Paris are connected through strong cultural and historical ties and said both cities aim to expand their collaboration toward addressing modern urban development challenges.

Further on, Dan highlighted the important role played by the Romanian community in Paris, describing it as a catalyst for strengthening bilateral cooperation. He said both sides agreed on the need to support the community to further deepen ties between the two countries.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)