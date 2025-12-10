Romanian-founded Tekpon acquires TNW brand from The Financial Times

Tekpon, a Romanian-founded software solutions marketplace, announced that it acquired the TNW (The Next Web) brand from The Financial Times. The deal targets full ownership of the TNW media and events brands, which cover and convene the European technology ecosystem, from the FT.

“The transaction is Tekpon’s largest investment in media and events so far. It broadens the company’s reach across SaaS and AI and strengthens its role in the global innovation landscape,” reads Tekpon’s announcement.

TNW’s brand and editorial standards will be maintained, while its events and digital platforms will be integrated into Tekpon’s wider strategy. The Financial Times will retain control of TNW Spaces, the Amsterdam tech hub that provides office and coworking facilities for startups, scale-ups, and innovators.

Alexandru Stan, Founder and CEO of Tekpon, said: “TNW is one of Europe’s most respected technology brands. Its legacy, its community, and its influence have shaped the European tech scene for nearly twenty years. This acquisition accelerates our mission to connect the global SaaS and AI ecosystem and supports Europe’s position in the next decade of innovation.”

Tekpon will begin developing new TNW-branded initiatives immediately, with plans for 2026 including an expanded TNW Conference, new SaaS and AI programme tracks curated by Tekpon, executive programmes across regions, and specialised events for founders, executives, and investors.

Tekpon said the acquisition is part of its long-term plan to build an international ecosystem connecting software, media, events, advisory, and innovation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Tekpon)