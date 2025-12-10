Politics

Romanian president promises report on 2024 cancelled elections within "two to three months"

10 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One year after the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) annulled the presidential elections and decided a complete rerun, amid a flawed electoral process backed by evidence in a declassified report sent by intelligence services to the state defence council CSAT, president Nicusor Dan announced a detailed report on the developments would be released within two to three months. The promise follows the president's earlier pledge to issue such a report.

"The Romanian state must explain in as much detail as possible the moment of the cancellation of the elections. I said that, within two to three months, we will do this," the president said, answering a question about the timetable for the publication of the report, as reported by Bursa.ro.

President Dan's statements in a Le Monde interview are, however, not boding well for the content of the report.

"Romanian intelligence services can recognise signs of Russian interference, but it is much more difficult to prove it. This is about counterintelligence. Sometimes this process can take between three and five years," president Dan said.

The disclosure of the circumstances leading to the cancellation of presidential elections in Romania is reportedly complicated (delayed/prevented) by alleged involvement of the senior ruling party at that moment, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with the participation of factions within the intelligence services and former officers, in the consolidation of isolationist party AUR as a potential threat to the state's stability supposedly backed by Russia, to encourage voters choose a more reasonable option of the PSD-PNL coalition (and its presidential candidates). Leading PSD politicians reportedly admitted that the party's regional organisations extended votes for AUR candidate George Simion.

However, available evidence but no official reports indicate that Russia-backed entities, with the participation of, again, active or retired Romanian intelligence officers, have carried out a well-prepared operation aimed at propelling presidential candidate Calin Georgescu as an alternative to the corrupt PSD-PNL ruling coalition. 

Georgescu won the first round of the presidential elections in November 2024, after a complex operation that allegedly took years, during which the local electorate, vulnerable to conspiracism due to precarious education, was targeted and eventually convinced to vote for Georgescu.

President Nicusor Dan argued that the loss of trust in the authorities is not determined exclusively by the episode of the annulment of the election. 

"We must look at corruption, at the fact that we fail to digitise, at the way in which the civil servant interacts with the citizen. All these are reasons why people, rightly, some of them, no longer have trust," Nicusor Dan pointed out.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian president promises report on 2024 cancelled elections within "two to three months"

10 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One year after the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) annulled the presidential elections and decided a complete rerun, amid a flawed electoral process backed by evidence in a declassified report sent by intelligence services to the state defence council CSAT, president Nicusor Dan announced a detailed report on the developments would be released within two to three months. The promise follows the president's earlier pledge to issue such a report.

"The Romanian state must explain in as much detail as possible the moment of the cancellation of the elections. I said that, within two to three months, we will do this," the president said, answering a question about the timetable for the publication of the report, as reported by Bursa.ro.

President Dan's statements in a Le Monde interview are, however, not boding well for the content of the report.

"Romanian intelligence services can recognise signs of Russian interference, but it is much more difficult to prove it. This is about counterintelligence. Sometimes this process can take between three and five years," president Dan said.

The disclosure of the circumstances leading to the cancellation of presidential elections in Romania is reportedly complicated (delayed/prevented) by alleged involvement of the senior ruling party at that moment, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with the participation of factions within the intelligence services and former officers, in the consolidation of isolationist party AUR as a potential threat to the state's stability supposedly backed by Russia, to encourage voters choose a more reasonable option of the PSD-PNL coalition (and its presidential candidates). Leading PSD politicians reportedly admitted that the party's regional organisations extended votes for AUR candidate George Simion.

However, available evidence but no official reports indicate that Russia-backed entities, with the participation of, again, active or retired Romanian intelligence officers, have carried out a well-prepared operation aimed at propelling presidential candidate Calin Georgescu as an alternative to the corrupt PSD-PNL ruling coalition. 

Georgescu won the first round of the presidential elections in November 2024, after a complex operation that allegedly took years, during which the local electorate, vulnerable to conspiracism due to precarious education, was targeted and eventually convinced to vote for Georgescu.

President Nicusor Dan argued that the loss of trust in the authorities is not determined exclusively by the episode of the annulment of the election. 

"We must look at corruption, at the fact that we fail to digitise, at the way in which the civil servant interacts with the citizen. All these are reasons why people, rightly, some of them, no longer have trust," Nicusor Dan pointed out.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds
10 December 2025
Business
Romania’s Constitutional Court clears tax increases to take effect on January 1
10 December 2025
Iasi
Iași hosts major charity drive for shelter animals this weekend
10 December 2025
M&A
Romanian-founded Tekpon acquires TNW brand from The Financial Times
10 December 2025
Politics
Romanian president promises report on 2024 cancelled elections within "two to three months"
10 December 2025
Business
Nuclearelectrica, US Critical Metals sign non-binding agreement to develop rare earth processing capacity in Romania
10 December 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep
10 December 2025
Politics
Macron confirms 2026 visit to Bucharest as French and Romanian leaders hold economy, security talks in Paris