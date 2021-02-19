Romanian trade unions object to “fiscal austerity” included in 2021 budget plan

Romania's Economic and Social Council (CES) issued a negative opinion on the 2021 budget law drafted by the Government, objecting to the so-called "austerity measures" included: no holiday vouchers and no pension hike this year, and no more free railway tickets for students.

The opinion issued by CES is only consultative, Economica.net reported.

In related news, the Government approved on February 18 a draft emergency ordinance on some fiscal-budgetary measures and for amending and supplementing some normative acts that aim to reduce some structural costs. Among others, the Government terminated the 30% bonuses granted to the employees in the prefectures to compensate them for the extra work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the draft emergency ordinance, the pension point will not increase sooner than January 1, 2022. Another measure grants a 50% discount for rail transport for students, compared to the free unlimited travel that currently benefits higher education students.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)