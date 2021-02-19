Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romanian trade unions object to “fiscal austerity” included in 2021 budget plan

19 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Economic and Social Council (CES) issued a negative opinion on the 2021 budget law drafted by the Government, objecting to the so-called "austerity measures" included: no holiday vouchers and no pension hike this year, and no more free railway tickets for students.

The opinion issued by CES is only consultative, Economica.net reported.

In related news, the Government approved on February 18 a draft emergency ordinance on some fiscal-budgetary measures and for amending and supplementing some normative acts that aim to reduce some structural costs. Among others, the Government terminated the 30% bonuses granted to the employees in the prefectures to compensate them for the extra work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the draft emergency ordinance, the pension point will not increase sooner than January 1, 2022. Another measure grants a 50% discount for rail transport for students, compared to the free unlimited travel that currently benefits higher education students.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romanian trade unions object to “fiscal austerity” included in 2021 budget plan

19 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Economic and Social Council (CES) issued a negative opinion on the 2021 budget law drafted by the Government, objecting to the so-called "austerity measures" included: no holiday vouchers and no pension hike this year, and no more free railway tickets for students.

The opinion issued by CES is only consultative, Economica.net reported.

In related news, the Government approved on February 18 a draft emergency ordinance on some fiscal-budgetary measures and for amending and supplementing some normative acts that aim to reduce some structural costs. Among others, the Government terminated the 30% bonuses granted to the employees in the prefectures to compensate them for the extra work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the draft emergency ordinance, the pension point will not increase sooner than January 1, 2022. Another measure grants a 50% discount for rail transport for students, compared to the free unlimited travel that currently benefits higher education students.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match