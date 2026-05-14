Nicușor Dan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold meeting in Romania to discuss defense, EU integration

Romanian president Nicușor Dan and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, present in Bucharest on the occasion of the B9 Summit, had a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, May 13, to discuss the development and production of new defense technologies.

The talks were a continuation of the ones held in March and focused on drone production. Dan noted that Romania wants its industry to benefit from Ukrainian expertise in the domain.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the special guest of the B9 Summit at Cotroceni Palace. On this occasion, we also had excellent bilateral consultations, continuing the dialogue started two months ago, during his official visit to Romania,” Nicușor Dan said on Facebook.

“We are determined to take concrete steps to implement our new Strategic Partnership, with an emphasis on strengthening trade relations, cross-border cooperation, energy security, defense innovation, and education,” the head of state added.

According to the Romanian official, Ukraine has made decisive progress in becoming a provider of security, capitalizing on the experience gained in the use of new technologies on the battlefield, especially in the field of drones and anti-drone measures.

“We want our industry to benefit from Ukrainian expertise in the development and production of new defense technologies. Romania will continue to be a firm supporter of Ukraine’s European path,” he said.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked Dan for the B9 Summit invitation and said that a range of issues were discussed during the bilateral meeting. He also announced that he proposed cooperation in a special drone agreement format to the Romanian president.

Moreover, the Ukrainian president stated that the status of agreements reached during his March visit was discussed. “We agreed that our teams will work out all the details,” Zelenskyy said.

Aside from defense, the Ukrainian side brought up its EU accession efforts during the meeting. “Particular attention was given to Ukraine’s European integration. We count on the fastest possible transition to opening negotiation clusters, and Romania’s support on this issue is very important for us,” the Ukrainian president added.

“We appreciate Romania’s solidarity and its willingness to work together for the security of our region, the strengthening of Europe, and bringing a just peace closer,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

Meeting of first ladies

Also on the sidelines of the B9 summit, Romania’s first lady, Mirabela Grădinaru, received Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska at Cotroceni Palace for a dialogue dedicated to the protection of children and adolescents, their mental health, and the forms of support they and their families need in situations of vulnerability.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting offered an opportunity for an exchange of perspectives between the two First Ladies on how institutions, specialists, and civil society can build better responses for children and families.

Within the program, the two first ladies also visited the exhibition “Colors of the Mind,” created within the project “Madrigal for Hospitals,” a strategic partnership between the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” and ASSMB. The exhibited works highlight the role of culture and art in expressing emotions and supporting healing processes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)