Romania’s annual inflation jumps to 10.7% in April

Romania’s annual inflation rate climbed to 10.7% in April 2026, marking a sharp increase after eight consecutive months with price growth above 9%, according to new data published by the National Institute of Statistics. Electricity, fuel, and rent prices recorded some of the steepest increases.

In March, the annual inflation was 9.9%. The rate from the beginning of the year, measured between April 2026 and December 2025, reached 3.1%, while consumer prices increased by 0.84% compared to March 2026.

According to the statistics office, the average consumer price growth over the past 12 months stood at 9% compared to the previous 12-month period.

Among food products, coffee recorded the largest annual increase, with prices up 21.76%, followed by eggs, which rose by 14.78%.

The strongest price increases were registered in non-food goods and services. Electricity prices surged by 54.18% year-on-year, while diesel prices increased by 32.68% and gasoline by 22.42%.

In the services sector, rents posted the highest increase at 43.78%, followed by hygiene and cosmetic services at 15.07%, and water, sewage, and sanitation services at 15.05%.

The National Bank of Romania previously warned that inflation would remain elevated between March and June 2026, above the levels projected in its February forecast, according to News.ro.

The central bank expects inflation to peak around mid-2026 before declining sharply in the following quarter due to base effects. The bank’s latest forecast sees inflation slowing to 3.9% by December 2026 and further easing to 2.9% by the end of 2027.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com