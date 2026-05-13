Politico: Romania, other Eastern European states willing to host US troops in case of withdrawal from Germany

Romania, Poland, and the Baltic states are eagerly making the case for receiving more American troops after Donald Trump and other US officials talked about a possible troop withdrawal from Germany, according to Politico US.

Last month, the fiery US president said he would pull 5,000 or more soldiers from Germany, a traditional host of American forces since the Second World War. The withdrawal comes after German chancellor Friedrich Merz said Iran had “humiliated” the US with its negotiation tactics over the Hormuz Strait closure.

Seeking to capitalize on the spat between Berlin and Washington, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and Romania have all expressed interest in hosting more US troops both through public statements and private lobbying, according to the American publication.

All five countries hosted a modest presence of US soldiers as of March, according to official government data. By comparison, Germany hosts nearly 36,000 US troops, more than any other European country by a wide margin.

Romania would have a strong case on its side. At the moment, the country hosts roughly 1,500 American soldiers and is building the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base with an EUR 4 billion investment.

Moreover, Romanian officials have repeatedly argued that the country would welcome more US troops.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said on Tuesday, May 12, during a press conference before the B9 Summit, that “Romania wants as many American soldiers as possible.” However, he mentioned that campaigning for said troops “is in no way an incorrect attitude toward European partners. It is a decision that belongs strictly to the US.”

Similarly, Polish president Karol Nawrocki and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda said their respective countries would welcome more US troops. Estonia also confirmed its willingness to receive military support from the United States.

“Eastern flank allies, many of which border Russia, have seen the US and American troops on their territory as their primary security guarantor and deterrent against a revanchist Moscow, even more so since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. It's one reason why they have been muted in their criticism of Trump and supportive of the war in Iran,” Politico noted.

Romania, for its part, has allowed the US to station refueling planes on its territory.

Nevertheless, the US administration has yet to make a final decision regarding the troop withdrawal from Germany. It is also unclear if those troops will move to another European country or be sent back home. Increasing the uncertainty, on Saturday, May 9, Trump told reporters he is considering moving the troop contingent to Poland, despite an ongoing conflict between Poland’s conservative president Nawrocki and its pro-European prime minister, Donald Tusk.

Not all frontline countries are practically able to host an extra 5,000 troops, said Jennifer Kavanagh, director of military analysis at the Defense Priorities think tank, cited by Politico. Poland and Romania have the necessary spare capacity to host more soldiers, with minor infrastructure upgrades, while the Baltic states would not.

radu@romania-insider.com

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