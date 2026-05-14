Microsoft tops list of most desired employers in Romania for sixth consecutive year

Microsoft is the most desired employer in Romania for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Google, Oracle, Bosch Romania, and ING Bank Romania, according to the study “Most Desired Employers 2026,” carried out on a sample of nearly 10,900 respondents.

The study conducted for 21 consecutive years by human resources firm Catalyst Solutions is the largest instrument for evaluating employer attractiveness at the national level, providing a detailed picture of candidate behavior and expectations toward local employers.

The Top 100 Most Desired Employers is built exclusively starting from the question “Which are the top 5 employers you would like to work for?” A high number of nominations for the title of most desired employer may be influenced by factors such as the size of the organization, its geographic presence, or the variety of roles available, according to the research authors.

The top 10 preferred employers in Romania consist, in order, of Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Bosch, ING Bank, Amazon, eMAG, Lidl, IBM, and Continental.

For Microsoft, this is the sixth consecutive year on first place.

“The consistency of this result tells us that the direction we chose resonates: we invest in people, in a culture of continuous development, and in a work environment where everyone has the space to bring their authenticity, curiosity, and ambition. At a time when technology, and especially artificial intelligence, is profoundly redefining the way we work, learn, and collaborate, it is a privilege to remain the choice of those who imagine a future with impact,” said Adina Vidroiu, HR Director Central Europe, Microsoft.

This year’s edition also brings new companies in the Top 100 Most Desired Employers. Among these are: Aumovio Romania, Booking Holdings Romania, JYSK Romania, Profi, Airbus Aerostructures, Mega Image, Auchan, and Allianz Services.

The same survey looked at employees' expectations and fears. According to the research, candidates are paying increasing attention not only to the salary package, but also to job security, extra-salary benefits, organizational culture, work-life balance, and development opportunities.

“More than half of respondents expect employers to offer training and support for using AI (55%), to be transparent about how the technology is used in the company (55%), and to guarantee that data is protected and AI is adopted ethically (54%),” the cited study showed.

At the same time, almost half of the candidates request concrete upskilling and reskilling opportunities (50%) and want assurance that artificial intelligence will not negatively affect their jobs (49%). The data indicated that employees do not reject technology, but place conditions on it. AI adoption is accepted and even expected, provided it is accompanied by transparency, professional training, and the involvement of people in the process of change.

“In 2026, when it comes to choosing an employer, an attractive salary package remains the decisive criterion for almost 7 out of 10 candidates (68%), followed by job security (60%) and extra-salary benefits (59%). At the same time, factors related to organizational culture and employee well-being are gaining more ground: a friendly work atmosphere, work-life balance, performance recognition, and professional development opportunities consistently rank among the top criteria,” the study also stated.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristina Ionescu|Dreamstime.com)