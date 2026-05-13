Survey: Emmanuel Macron, Maia Sandu and Donald Trump top Romanians’ trust ranking of world leaders

French president Emmanuel Macron leads the ranking of international leaders trusted by Romanians, according to a new INSCOP Research survey conducted for the Informat.ro platform. Moldovan president Maia Sandu and US leader Donald Trump follow in second and third place.

The poll was conducted between April 14 and April 21 on a sample of 1,100 respondents through CATI telephone interviews. It has a margin of error of ±3% at a 95% confidence level.

According to the findings, 32.9% of respondents said they have either “very much” or “quite a lot” of trust in Emmanuel Macron. Of those, 9.6% said they trust the French president “very much,” while 23.3% said they trust him “quite a lot.”

Maia Sandu ranked second with a combined trust score of 28.6%, including 11.5% who said they trust her “very much” and 17.1% who expressed “quite a lot” of trust.

Donald Trump came third with 24.8% overall trust, followed by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at 23.7%, and German chancellor Friedrich Merz at 20.9%.

The survey found that support for Emmanuel Macron was strongest among voters of Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), younger respondents under 30, people with higher education, and residents of Bucharest and other large cities.

Trust in Maia Sandu was also higher among PNL and USR voters, respondents over 60 years old, highly educated participants, and urban residents.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump recorded stronger support among voters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), as well as among younger respondents.

The survey also highlighted significant skepticism toward international leaders among AUR voters and respondents from smaller urban areas or rural communities, depending on the political figure evaluated.

The poll was conducted as part of the “Barometrul Informat.ro - INSCOP Research” project, a recurring public opinion survey carried out by INSCOP Research in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Gints Ivuskans & Muhammad Abdullah/Dreamstime.com; Facebook/Maia Sandu)