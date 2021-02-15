Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:29
Politics

RO Govt. unveils 2021 budget and promises big reforms

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will pursue big reforms in four areas (pensions, incomes, education, and public administration) this year, announced prime minister Florin Citu along with the publication of the 2021 budget planning, Adevarul reported.

As previously announced, the public deficit is planned to reach 7.16% of the GDP this year, down from 9.8% of GDP last year.

PM Citu assured that he would get involved personally in promoting these reforms and thoroughly evaluate each minister's performance at the middle of the year when the budget execution for the first half of the year becomes available.

He stressed that the incomes in the budgetary sector were frozen, and he expects from each minister and state-owned company a plan of reforms by mid-year.

Compressing the public payroll, pensions, and other social benefits within the legal provisions is one of the main elements supposed to support fiscal consolidation, judging from the measures outlined by PM Citu.

The bonuses and other benefits will be maintained at the level of December 2020, and the holiday-related bonuses and vouchers are waived.

The overtime will be compensated in kind. The social security expenditures - the biggest single expenditure in Romania's budget (some one third) - will increase by RON 4.4 billion (EUR 0.9 bln) to RON 143 bln (just under EUR 30 bln, or 14% of GDP) this year. 

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:29
Politics

RO Govt. unveils 2021 budget and promises big reforms

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will pursue big reforms in four areas (pensions, incomes, education, and public administration) this year, announced prime minister Florin Citu along with the publication of the 2021 budget planning, Adevarul reported.

As previously announced, the public deficit is planned to reach 7.16% of the GDP this year, down from 9.8% of GDP last year.

PM Citu assured that he would get involved personally in promoting these reforms and thoroughly evaluate each minister's performance at the middle of the year when the budget execution for the first half of the year becomes available.

He stressed that the incomes in the budgetary sector were frozen, and he expects from each minister and state-owned company a plan of reforms by mid-year.

Compressing the public payroll, pensions, and other social benefits within the legal provisions is one of the main elements supposed to support fiscal consolidation, judging from the measures outlined by PM Citu.

The bonuses and other benefits will be maintained at the level of December 2020, and the holiday-related bonuses and vouchers are waived.

The overtime will be compensated in kind. The social security expenditures - the biggest single expenditure in Romania's budget (some one third) - will increase by RON 4.4 billion (EUR 0.9 bln) to RON 143 bln (just under EUR 30 bln, or 14% of GDP) this year. 

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing