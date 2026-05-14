Turkish bus and defense manufacturer Otokar unveils first Cobra II armored vehicle made in Romania

Otokar, the bus and military vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Sakarya, Turkey, presented three different platforms: the first Cobra II produced in Romania, TULPAR IFV, and a next-generation UGV at the Black Sea Defense & Aerospace 2026 event held in Bucharest.

The company, a member of the Koç Group, is exhibiting at stand C1101 from May 13-15, 2026, at the Romaero Complex in Bucharest. The centerpiece of the presentation is the first Cobra II armored vehicle manufactured in Romania. The vehicle rolled off the production line at the factory in Mediaș, where serial production is scheduled to begin in June 2026.

The company’s presence at the event “represents a firm commitment to the country’s defense industry, as well as the fulfillment of our obligations under the armored tactical vehicles project, which is progressing according to the initial plans,” said Aykut Özüner, General Manager of Otokar.

“Beyond delivering NATO-standard armored vehicles and production capabilities to Romania, we see the country as a strategic hub for managing our European defense contracts,” he added.

Out of the 1,059 units in the Cobra II armored tactical vehicles program, more than 270 vehicles have been manufactured at Otokar’s facilities in Turkey and delivered to the Romanian Armed Forces. The armored vehicle is currently used in numerous countries and offers ballistic and mine protection, high mobility, and a large interior volume, and is available in numerous configurations.

Under the program, the remaining vehicles will be produced locally in Romania, integrating advanced manufacturing technologies, engineering, and know-how directly into the Romanian industrial base.

Also on display at the Otokar stand is TULPAR, the company’s next-generation modular tracked armored combat vehicle, presented together with the MIZRAK 30 turret system. Designed as a multifunctional tracked vehicle, TULPAR configurations include light/medium tank, infantry fighting vehicle, recovery vehicle, mortar vehicle, air-defense weapon carrier, fire-support vehicle, and medical-evacuation vehicle.

Otokar’s stand at BSDA 2026 is completed by a multifunctional unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) developed specifically for the Romanian Armed Forces, presented through a consortium formed by Otokar, BlueSpace Technologies, and Elektroland Defense, a pioneer in autonomous systems from Turkey. Built on a modular 6x6 platform and designed for NATO interoperability, the UGV is intended to support a wide range of operational missions while reducing personnel exposure in high-threat environments.

Romania is the ninth European country to which Otokar has exported military vehicles. At the end of last month, Otokar announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Automecanica S.A. and its production facility in Mediaș, Romania. The deal, valued at EUR 85 million, “officially transforms Otokar into a European defense equipment manufacturer, but more importantly, into a Romanian one,” according to the company press release.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)