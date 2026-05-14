Bucharest to start modernizing intersections and pedestrian crossings with smart traffic lights

Bucharest is moving forward with the first phase of its smart traffic light system, which will modernize 92 intersections and pedestrian crossings across the city. The project, approved by the General Council at the proposal of mayor Ciprian Ciucu, aims to improve traffic flow, prioritize public transport, and reduce pollution, the City Hall said.

“The feasibility studies and the technical-economic indicators for the modernization of the first 92 intersections and pedestrian crossings, as well as for the setup of the command center, were approved during yesterday’s General Council meeting, following a proposal by mayor Ciprian Ciucu,” reads the announcement.

According to the City Hall, the first phase includes the installation of 305 cameras, 1,500 sensors, and the technology needed to operate the AI-based traffic management system. The implementation period for this stage will be 14 months, including installation and commissioning.

The second phase of the project involves setting up a central command center, which will operate from the ground floor of the building hosting Bucharest’s Integrated Emergency Situations Center. Work on the command center is expected to last eight months.

Two additional phases are planned after the completion of the initial stages, the City Hall also said. These include the modernization of another 185 intersections and pedestrian crossings, followed by upgrades at a further 270 locations.

Under the new system, intersections will be equipped with magnetometric sensors embedded in the asphalt and mounted on poles, AI-enabled video cameras, automated traffic control devices, and pedestrian systems including push buttons and acoustic devices.

“It will be a complex AI system that synchronizes traffic lights, adjusts signal timing based on the number of cars, and independently makes decisions according to traffic levels,” the Bucharest City Hall explained.

The system will also prioritize public transport vehicles, allowing buses and trolleybuses to move more efficiently and better respect schedules.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)