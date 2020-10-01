Romania Insider
Romania’s trade gap widens by 15.7% in Jan-Nov 2019
10 January 2020
Romania’s exports in the first eleven months of last year amounted to EUR 64.1 billion, while imports totaled EUR 79.6 bln, resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 15.5 bln, EUR 2.1 bln (or 15.7%) higher compared to the same period of 2018, according to data released on January 9 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared to January-November 2018, the country’s exports increased by 1.7% while the imports rose by 4.1%.

In November 2019, the exports totaled nearly EUR 6 bln (+1.0% year-on-year) and the imports reached EUR 7.5 bln (-0.1% year-on-year), resulting in a deficit of EUR 1.5 bln (-4.6% year-on-year).

During the first 11 months of 2019, the biggest weights in the structure of exports and imports were held by the product groups: machinery and transport equipment (47.2% for export and 37.3% for import) and other manufactured products (31.8% of exports and respectively 30.5% of import), shows INS data.

