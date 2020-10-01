Romania’s trade gap widens by 15.7% in Jan-Nov 2019

Romania’s exports in the first eleven months of last year amounted to EUR 64.1 billion, while imports totaled EUR 79.6 bln, resulting in a trade deficit of EUR 15.5 bln, EUR 2.1 bln (or 15.7%) higher compared to the same period of 2018, according to data released on January 9 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Compared to January-November 2018, the country’s exports increased by 1.7% while the imports rose by 4.1%.
In November 2019, the exports totaled nearly EUR 6 bln (+1.0% year-on-year) and the imports reached EUR 7.5 bln (-0.1% year-on-year), resulting in a deficit of EUR 1.5 bln (-4.6% year-on-year).
During the first 11 months of 2019, the biggest weights in the structure of exports and imports were held by the product groups: machinery and transport equipment (47.2% for export and 37.3% for import) and other manufactured products (31.8% of exports and respectively 30.5% of import), shows INS data.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
Romania’s trade deficit (goods only) widened by 18.4% year-on-year in the first ten months of the year compared to the...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!