Events

Transilvania IFF.25 to celebrate Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu with retrospective

25 March 2026

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The Transilvania International Film Festival, which will take place between June 12 and 21 in Cluj-Napoca, is set to celebrate director Corneliu Porumboiu with a complete retrospective of his work.

A two-time winner of the Transilvania Trophy, Porumboiu will receive the TIFF.25 Special Award and give a masterclass during the event.

“A defining figure of the Romanian New Wave, Porumboiu has built a singular cinema - precise, ironic, and quietly radical - where language becomes action and meaning is constantly up for debate,” according to the organizers’ press release.

His relationship with the festival is not new. 12:08 East of Bucharest opened the festival in 2006 and won the Transilvania Trophy. In 2009, Police, Adjective brought him a second trophy. He has returned to TIFF many times since, as a jury member, collaborator, and a constant presence in Romanian Days, where his films have been repeatedly awarded.

The retrospective spans all his features: from the deadpan inquiry into revolution in 12:08 East of Bucharest, to the moral and linguistic maze of Police, Adjective; from the stripped-down meta-cinema of When Evening Falls on Bucharest or Metabolism to the playful archival experiment The Second Game and the absurdist logic of Infinite Football. With The Treasure, he delivers a minimalist story of obsession and buried hopes, while La Gomera marks a stylish, noir-inflected turn.

The program is completed by his early works, such as Pe aripile vinului, Călătorie la oraș, and Visul lui Liviu, as well as a special screening introduced by the director himself.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
Cinema
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Events

Transilvania IFF.25 to celebrate Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu with retrospective

25 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Transilvania International Film Festival, which will take place between June 12 and 21 in Cluj-Napoca, is set to celebrate director Corneliu Porumboiu with a complete retrospective of his work.

A two-time winner of the Transilvania Trophy, Porumboiu will receive the TIFF.25 Special Award and give a masterclass during the event.

“A defining figure of the Romanian New Wave, Porumboiu has built a singular cinema - precise, ironic, and quietly radical - where language becomes action and meaning is constantly up for debate,” according to the organizers’ press release.

His relationship with the festival is not new. 12:08 East of Bucharest opened the festival in 2006 and won the Transilvania Trophy. In 2009, Police, Adjective brought him a second trophy. He has returned to TIFF many times since, as a jury member, collaborator, and a constant presence in Romanian Days, where his films have been repeatedly awarded.

The retrospective spans all his features: from the deadpan inquiry into revolution in 12:08 East of Bucharest, to the moral and linguistic maze of Police, Adjective; from the stripped-down meta-cinema of When Evening Falls on Bucharest or Metabolism to the playful archival experiment The Second Game and the absurdist logic of Infinite Football. With The Treasure, he delivers a minimalist story of obsession and buried hopes, while La Gomera marks a stylish, noir-inflected turn.

The program is completed by his early works, such as Pe aripile vinului, Călătorie la oraș, and Visul lui Liviu, as well as a special screening introduced by the director himself.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Cinema
Read next
Normal

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