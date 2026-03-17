Oscar-winning director Natalie Musteață to open American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest

Oscar-winning director Natalie Musteață will open the 10th edition of the American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest, scheduled to take place between June 5 and 7. The Romanian-born filmmaker will also present her award-winning short film, Two People Exchanging Saliva, to local audiences.

Musteață, who recently won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film, will take the stage for an open talk about her personal and professional journey, including the experiences that led to her Oscar win, Agerpres reported. The screening of her film will mark the opening of the festival.

Two People Exchanging Saliva is a dystopian short set in a society where kissing is forbidden and punished, exploring themes such as repression, desire, and social control. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and has since gained international recognition.

Over its previous editions, the American Independent Film Festival has brought to Romania a selection of critically acclaimed films showcased at major festivals such as Sundance, Tribeca, Toronto, Berlin, Venice, and Cannes.

Past editions also featured prominent names including Joaquin Phoenix, Ethan Hawke, Sebastian Stan, and John C. Reilly, while audiences in Bucharest have also attended live talks with leading filmmakers such as Barry Jenkins, Sean Baker, and Steven Spielberg.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Filmedefestival.ro)