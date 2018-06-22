Romanian state-owned airline sells two Airbus aircraft for EUR 5.5 mln

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has managed to sell two Airbus A310 aircraft for EUR 5.48 million, double than the initial offer it had received, Economica.net reported.

Armenia Airways bought the two aircraft from Tarom, together with an engine and several other aircraft components. The company had reported losses of tens of millions of euros because of these aircraft and removed them from its fleet in 2016. T

arom had bought three Airbus A310 in 1992, but one of them crashed shortly after its first takeoff. The two remaining ones serviced long-haul flights, such as New York and Beijing, which were closed in the early 2000 because of losses. Airbus A310 were Tarom’s biggest aircraft, with a capacity of 209 seats each.

