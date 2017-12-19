Romanian airline Tarom sells two A310 aircraft

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom has started the procedure for selling two A310 aircraft from its fleet, which were purchased in 1992 by the Petre Roman Government, reports local Profit.ro. The aircraft are currently out of operation.

Tarom has acquired in leasing two new Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft this year to replace the two A310 aircraft. Before this operation, Tarom had a fleet of 21 planes, of which only 19 were operating at the same time, due to maintenance operations.

The airline estimates total losses of RON 206.7 million (EUR 44.6 million) for this year, five times higher than initially estimated. Its estimated revenues should reach RON 1.14 billion (EUR 246 million) in 2017 whereas its expenses amount to RON 1.35 billion (EUR 291 million). This is the the 10th year with losses for Tarom.

[email protected]