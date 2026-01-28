Skanska sells Equilibrium 2 office building in Bucharest to Magyar Posta Takarék Fund

Developer Skanska announced on Wednesday, January 28, that it sold the second building of the Equilibrium office complex in Bucharest to Magyar Posta Takarék Real Estate Investment Fund (MPTIA), a public real estate fund managed by Gránit Asset Management. The deal comes roughly a year after Gránit also purchased Equilibrium 1 in April 2025 for EUR 52 million.

Equilibrium 2 was completed in the final quarter of 2022 and offers around 20,000 square meters of leasable office space across 11 floors. The building is located in northern Bucharest, at the entrance to the Floreasca–Barbu Văcărescu area, widely regarded as the city’s new central business district.

The wider Equilibrium complex also includes approximately 3,500 sqm of accessible green space designed for tenants and the surrounding community.

“This transaction marks the acquisition of the second phase of the complex by the same investor, underscoring the strong trust and continuity of our partnership,” said Adrian Karczewicz, Head of Divestments at Skanska Commercial Development Europe.

“The decision to divest the full complex reflects our business model in Skanska, worldwide: develop high-quality, future-ready workplaces, grow them to maturity together with our partners and communities, and then entrust their next chapter to long-term owners who share our vision,” added Aurelia Luca, Executive Vice President of Operations in Hungary and Romania at Skanska Commercial Development in CEE.

Equilibrium 2 is currently almost 50% leased, with tenants including Eximprod Grup, Henkel, Intero Properties, and Sanofi, alongside other companies expected to join the complex in the coming period.

The transaction aligns with Gránit Asset Management’s regional “5B” investment strategy, which targets premium office developments in Budapest, Bucharest, Belgrade, Vienna, and Bratislava, according to the announcement.

Skanska was advised on the transaction by Peli Partners, Forvis Mazars Romania, Ana-Maria Notingher, and Colliers, while Gránit Asset Management was advised by Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen, Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law, Optim, TPA Romania, and Grandum Real Estate.

(Photo source: press release)