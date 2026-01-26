Star Residence Invest buys Bucharest office building for EUR 19 mln

Star Residence Invest S.A., a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market under the symbol REIT, has acquired the Polonă 68 office building in the capital city for EUR 19 million. The buyer was assisted in the transaction by law firm PeliPartners, which made the announcement on Monday, January 26.

The deal involved legal and regulatory aspects specific to investments made by listed companies, where compliance with capital market regulations is a key requirement.

The building targeted by the transaction has a total built area of 13,755 square meters, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Star Residence Invest’s shareholding includes Momentum Capital Bucharest, with a 35.7% stake, and Ion-Gheorghe Manea, who holds 20%. The company reportedly registered revenues of RON 31.8 million in 2024 and losses of RON 628,766.

