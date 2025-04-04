Skanska sells office building in Bucharest to fund managed by Hungary's Gránit Asset Management in EUR 52 million deal

Developer Skanska has signed an agreement to sell the first phase of the Bucharest office complex Equilibrium to Gordiusz Private Equity Fund, managed by Gránit Asset Management. The transaction value amounts to EUR 52 million.

The Equilibrium office complex consists of two buildings in the business district Floreasca – Barbu Vacarescu. The first phase, which is subject to the transaction, was completed in 2019 and features approximately 21,000 sqm of leasable space across 11 floors and includes 240 parking spaces.

The second phase of Equilibrium, which is not part of the transaction, was delivered in December 2022, offering 20,000 sqm of leasable area.

"For all parties engaged in the process, the successful sale of the Equilibrium 1 building is a turning point. This accomplishment demonstrates the strength of our collaboration with Granit Asset Management, whose mutual vision and confidence in the project were paramount to the transaction's successful conclusion. Equilibrium 1 remains in capable hands, and we are committed to encouraging partnerships that benefit all parties involved in the long run," said Gabriel Precup, Legal and Transaction Director for Skanska's commercial development business unit in CEE.

"With this transaction, Granit Asset Management aims to further expand its international real estate portfolio and strengthen its presence in the Central and Eastern European real estate market. Equilibrium 1 perfectly aligns with our long-term '5B Strategy' – a vision to establish a sustainable, high-quality, and dominant office portfolio across the region's key capital cities, Budapest, Bucharest, Belgrade, Vienna, and Bratislava. The property's prime location, diverse tenant mix, and outstanding ESG credentials make it an ideal fit for our investment strategy," said Álmos Mikesy, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Granit Asset Management.

Throughout the sale process, Skanska was advised by Peli Partners for legal consultancy, Mazars Romania for financial and accounting advisory, and Ana-Maria Notingher for tax consultancy. Intermediation services on Skanska's behalf were provided by Colliers.

Granit Asset Management received legal advisory services from Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen, technical advisory services from Sentient Romania, financial and tax advisory services from TPA Admin Romania, and commercial advisory services from IO Partners.

Gránit Asset Management integrates real estate, capital markets, and private equity expertise into one business. Gránit is a Hungarian institutional investor managing 24 investment funds, including the third-largest retail fund in the country. Its current Assets Under Management account for more than EUR 2.7 billion.

(Photo: Skanska)

simona@romania-insider.com