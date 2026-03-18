President Nicușor Dan donates blood at Cotroceni Palace, urges Romanians to help

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Romanian president Nicușor Dan took part in a blood donation campaign organized at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, joining an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing need for blood supplies. The event was held in the Union Hall, one of the most iconic rooms of the presidential residence.

The campaign was organized by the Presidential Administration, which transformed the hall into a temporary donation center.

The president himself donated blood and encouraged Romanians to follow his example.

“Blood donation saves lives! Together, through simple gestures and easy actions, we can make a big difference,” Dan said in a message posted on social media.

He noted the importance of maintaining sufficient blood reserves in hospitals, especially for patients facing serious medical procedures or traumatic accidents.

“Beyond official status, we are first of all a community, and the power of example is perhaps the most important message we can convey. That is why I have been encouraging regular blood donation for many years,” the president added.

The initiative was carried out with the support of the Blood Transfusion Center of the Ministry of National Defense, which continues to collect donations daily.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Nicusor Dan's video on Facebook)