Romanian companies have almost 40,000 employees under 18

Romanian companies have almost 40,000 employees under the age of 18, in sectors such as restaurants, retail or the hotel industry, according to the Labor Inspection, a state institution that controls how companies respect the labor laws and regulations, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

McDonald’s is one of the companies with the most employees under 18. The fast-food chain has 5,000 employees in Romania, 730 of whom are minors.

This is a solution to the staff crisis in Romania. Other companies try to solve the personnel crisis by opening schools to train future employees. Local courier firm FAN Courier will open a school where it will train future couriers to solve the labor shortage problem they face especially in Bucharest and the western area of the country.

