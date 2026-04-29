Maia Sandu says reunification with Romania could speed up Moldova’s EU accession

Republic of Moldova’s president Maia Sandu told Le Monde that reunification with Romania could accelerate her country’s accession to the European Union, while stressing that such a decision must be backed by citizens. Her remarks come as Moldova continues to pursue its European integration path amid regional geopolitical tensions.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, quoted by Digi24.ro, Sandu said that reunification “would allow us to join the EU faster and could help us,” but added that “such a decision must be taken by the majority of citizens.”

The Moldovan leader also pointed to alternative scenarios for EU accession, including the possibility of joining the bloc without the breakaway region of Transnistria. “This is a possible solution,” she said.

Maia Sandu has been a strong advocate for the European integration of Moldova, as well as Ukraine and the Western Balkans, arguing that closer ties with the EU are essential to counter Russian pressure in the region.

She also said Moldova aims to be ready for EU membership by 2030. “We are actively working towards this. Of course, important reforms still need to be completed, but we will meet our commitments, especially in justice and anti-corruption,” she said, pointing to recent convictions in major corruption cases as early results.

Back in January, during a podcast recorded at the presidential headquarters in Chișinău with Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell, president Maia Sandu said that she would personally vote for the reunification of Moldova with Romania should a referendum be organised, arguing that it is becoming increasingly difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a sovereign and democratic state. However, she also stressed that joining the European Union remains a more realistic national objective, as there is currently no majority in favor of reunification.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)