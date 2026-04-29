Moldova exchanges Russian spy Alexandru Bălan for two Moldovan intelligence officers with Romanian support

Moldovan president Maia Sandu announced on Tuesday, April 28, that she pardoned Alexandru Bălan, the KGB spy accused of treason in Romania, and included him in a larger exchange with Russia that led to the release of two Moldovan intelligence officers.

Bălan, the former deputy director of the Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) of the Republic of Moldova, was indicted in Romania for treason and disclosure of state secrets and had already been convicted in Moldova. Judges say he transmitted essential information for state security to Belarus and Russia. He was extradited from Romania to Moldova last week.

Once back home, Bălan was included in an exchange of detained intelligence officers between Moldova and Russia.

Maia Sandu thanked US president Donald Trump and his administration for mediating the exchange. She also thanked the US, Poland, and Romania “for their involvement at every stage of the process.”

“The Republic of Moldova managed to free and bring home two Moldovan citizens held captive in Russia. Both, being employees of the Intelligence and Security Service, were released and returned to our authorities in an international exchange of persons,” the Moldovan head of state said.

According to Maia Sandu, the exchange has been ongoing for many months, under the coordination of the Intelligence and Security Service, and certain details could not be made public so as not to endanger the entire operation.

“The 2 [Moldovan] officers were exchanged, as requested by the other side, for two other persons: a citizen of the Russian Federation, Popova Nina, who acted against the state of the Republic of Moldova, and Alexandru Bălan, a citizen of the Republic of Moldova, accused of treason in the interest of the KGB of Belarus, who was pardoned to be able to leave for Belarus,” Maia Sandu added.

In total, three Polish citizens detained in Belarus and two Moldovan officers of the Intelligence and Security Service held in Russia were released as part of the exchange.

The US Embassy in Bucharest welcomed the release of the 5 detained persons and underlined Romania’s significant role in this case in a public statement.

“We welcome the release of three Polish citizens and two Moldovan citizens from detention in Belarus and Russia, an important result made possible through sustained diplomatic efforts and close coordination between partners. Romania had a significant role in supporting these efforts, working alongside the United States, Poland, and Moldova to help safely bring five people home,” the embassy stated.

According to the diplomatic mission, this result highlights the importance of trusted partnerships and cooperation to advance shared security and humanitarian objectives.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)