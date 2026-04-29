Romanian president says PSD-AUR government "extremely unlikely" after no-confidence motion

Political tensions continue to escalate in Romania after a no-confidence motion was filed against the government led by Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan. In a first reaction, president Nicușor Dan said a potential government formed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), which filed the motion, is “extremely unlikely.”

Speaking from Croatia, where he is attending the Three Seas Initiative Summit, the president said the motion was expected amid rising tensions within the political landscape.

“Two things happened today (Tuesday, April 28): the motion was filed, and Parliament approved 9 billion for SAFE. We were expecting the motion - it was one of the scenarios we anticipated as tensions kept rising - but we must acknowledge the responsibility of those who voted for this component,” Dan said, as quoted by Biziday.ro.

Asked whether he supports Ilie Bolojan, the president described him as “a very serious person” but stressed his neutral stance.

“We have a split within the pro-European direction. I maintain my equidistance,” he said.

Moreover, Nicușor Dan rejected the likelihood of a PSD-AUR government, noting that pro-European parties have ruled out cooperation with anti-Western forces.

“In the scenario where I will have to appoint a prime minister, I will ensure that Romania does not deviate from its European path,” he added.

The president also downplayed the possibility of early elections, calling the scenario “very unlikely.” “None of the similar crises have ended with early elections. We should not consider this scenario too much,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Liberal Party strongly criticized the PSD-AUR move, calling it “a deeply wrong and harmful path for Romania.” In an official statement, the party warned that the alliance could destabilize the economy and deepen the political crisis, pointing to risks such as rising unemployment, economic slowdown, and higher borrowing costs.

“PSD and AUR are not only dealing a blow to reforms (…), but also to political and economic stability,” the party said, adding that it would not enter any future alliance with PSD and would continue to support a pro-European government led by Bolojan.

The no-confidence motion, backed by more than 250 lawmakers (which represents a majority), is expected to be debated and voted on in Parliament on May 5, raising the prospect of a government collapse and a new round of political negotiations.

PSD was part of the pro-European ruling coalition with PNL, Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), but decided earlier this month to withdraw its support for prime minister Ilie Bolojan and exit the government - a move that has left the current executive without a stable majority and pushed Romania deeper into political uncertainty. Should the motion pass the Parliament vote next week, which is highly likely, the president will invite parliamentary parties to consultations, with the aim of appointing a new prime minister and forming a new government.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)