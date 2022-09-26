Capital markets powered by BSE

 

Romania’s Stock Exchange drops to lowest point in 18 months

26 September 2022
BET, the blue-chip index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, lost 2.6% on September 23, cumulating a 16.6% YTD decline in 2022, according to BVB data.

The BET-TR index, which includes the return generated by the dividends, dropped by only 8.3% YTD (and by 2.6% on September 230, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Thus, the BET index reached its lowest value since March 2021.

The index was dragged down on September 23 by the evolution of some companies such as the private healthcare operator MedLife (minus 5%), the nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (minus 4.4%), the construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistriţa (minus 4.3%), the national energy transmission operator Transelectrica (minus 2.8%), the banking group BRD - SocGen (minus 2.6%), and the wine producer Purcari (minus 1.7%).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

