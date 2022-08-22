Bucharest Stock Exchange shares to be included in FTSE Russell emerging market indices next month

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) shares will be included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets from September 19, the Romanian financial institution said, quoting an announcement from FTSE Russell. The BVB shares will be part of the FTSE Global Micro Cap index.

The BVB also said that FTSE Russell's announcement also came with other news for the Romanian companies present in its indices.

For example, the Bittnet Group shares will be re-included in the FTSE Micro Cap indices from September 19, while the Impact shares will be excluded from the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices as the company's total market capitalization is above the FTSE Micro Cap index's peak threshold.

At the same time, the shares of MedLife Romania and One United Properties will move from Small Cap to Mid Cap, and the shares of Banca Transilvania, OMV Petrom and Nuclearelectrica will go from Mid Cap to Large Cap.

Romania will thus have 13 companies included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets as of September 19.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)