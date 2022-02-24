President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!

Romania joined on Thursday the European Union, US, UK, and many other countries that condemned Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. In a public statement, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said the only way to end the crisis is through diplomacy and assured that Romania won't be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine. Romania borders Ukraine in the north and east.

“It is never too late for the voice of reason to prevail. The only way to overcome this serious crisis is through diplomacy,” Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, February 24, after an emergency meeting of the Country’s Supreme Defense Council – CSAT.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine moving tanks and troops into Romania’s neighboring country on Thursday morning while explosions shook some of the country’s biggest cities. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky enacted martial law in his country while the European Union, United States, United Kingdom, and many other countries condemned the attacks, promising to impose more sanctions on Russia.

“Unfortunately, this morning, the Russian Federation chose the reprehensible and completely illegal path of massive armed violence against an independent and sovereign state,” Klaus Iohannis said in a public statement.

He added: “Today, Russia has responded to the international community's efforts to maintain peace and dialogue with missiles hitting Ukrainian cities and military targets. Russia is the aggressor, not the victim, as the Kremlin is trying to prove, and the whole planet today sees this indisputable truth clearly. Romania strongly condemns the completely unjustified, illegal and unprovoked aggression of the Russian army against Ukraine, which endangers countless human lives.”

No Romanian must worry for his safety

Iohannis then addressed the Romanians who are worried about the effects that this conflict that takes place in a neighboring country could expand. “No Romanian must fear for his safety or that of his family,” the president said.

“I want to state it very clearly: Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine! Moreover, I assure you that I will take absolutely all the necessary measures, together with the Government, the Romanian Parliament and our international allies, so that the security and safety of the Romanian citizens will not be affected in any way.”

He stated that Romania benefits from the widest possible security guarantees: NATO and European Union membership, and a strong Strategic Partnership with the United States. “We have never been better protected in our history from any potential aggression,” he said.

Romania, ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Klaus Iohannis also assured that Romania is ready to deal with any economic and humanitarian consequences that a possible lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate.

“In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want,” the Romanian president said.

He added: “We are in constant contact with our allies and partners in NATO, the European Union and the United States to find the best solutions and provide humanitarian assistance if the situation calls for it.”

He also said that, in this tense context, the consistent consolidation of NATO’s Eastern Flank is imperative.

“Our strength is first and foremost this: we are united, we are fearless, and we stand firm, together, in the face of an aggressor who threatens, through his actions, the peace of the entire planet!”

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)