Romanian president condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis strongly condemns the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, according to a statement from the presidential administration.

“This behavior, which follows the Russian Federation’s illegal recognition of the ‘independence’ of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of Ukraine, is a new flagrant breach of international law, of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, of the inviolability of the frontiers of this state.”

I strongly condemn on behalf of RO🇷🇴 the military aggression by RU against UA,another very grave breach of international law, of 🇺🇦sovereignty&integrity.This will be met with the strongest reaction by the international community inflicting massive consequences&t/ most severe cost — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) February 24, 2022

Romania stands alongside the democratic international community in rejecting “such irresponsible behavior,” undermining the basis of international relations and international law.

“Coordinating with its allies and partners in NATO and EU, Romania will impose firm and substantial response measures,” the statement reads.

The president called for the “immediate, full, and unconditioned end to Russian military aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and an end to pressures on Ukraine,” while issuing an appeal to responsibility to avoid loss of lives or endangering civilians’ safety.

Romania is ready to offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while the country warned against hostile actions targeting the members of the Romanian community in Ukraine.

The president also expressed solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Romania is ready to offer the needed consular assistance to all Romanian citizens in Ukraine, according to the statement, which also emphasizes that Romania benefits from the “most extensive security guarantees in its history” as a NATO member.

President Klaus Iohannis made more statements on the situation in Ukraine after the Country's Supreme Defense Council meeting on Thursday: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!

More news on Romania and the situation in Ukraine:

Defense Ministry: Russian military ship in the Black Sea, close to Romania’s economic zone, reroutes or stops commercial ships heading to Ukraine

Romania can receive 500,000 refugees from Ukraine, defence minister says

Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

Romania raises alert level for Ukraine at highest possible level

Survey: Most Romanians think NATO will defend country in the event of a conflict in Ukraine(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com