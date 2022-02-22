Romania raises alert level for Ukraine at highest possible level

Romania has raised the alert level for Ukraine to the maximum level - "Leave the country immediately!" - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced.

It comes in the context of the severe deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea region and the negative developments on February 21, the ministry said.

According to the new alert level, MAE urges Romanian citizens not to travel to Ukraine and those who are temporarily in Ukraine to leave the territory of this state immediately.

Romanian citizens should constantly get informed from official sources, pay close attention and comply with the regulations established by the Ukrainian authorities, MAE also recommends.

MAE, through its diplomatic mission and consular offices in Ukraine, is ready to provide protection and consular assistance to Romanian citizens on the territory of Ukraine, the ministry said.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

