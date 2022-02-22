Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine is a "flagrant violation" of international law, president Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania strongly condemns Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine as independent entities. This is a flagrant violation of international law, which must trigger the most severe response from the international community. We strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Romanian president said.

Russia is in breach of its obligations as a signatory to the Minsk Accords, "which are thus emptied of content," according to a statement on the presidential administration's website.

"Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is threatening, through its actions, the global peace and security guaranteed by the UN Security Council itself, deliberately violating the principles of international law set out in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. The international community must firmly, immediately and unequivocally sanction this irresponsible decision of Russia. Romania also reaffirms in this context the strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will act in coordination with its partners and allies to implement the appropriate response measures," the presidential administration states.

(Photo: Florin Seitan | Dreamstime.com)

