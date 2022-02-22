Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/22/2022 - 08:13
Politics

Romania condemns Russia for recognizing separatist regions of Ukraine

22 February 2022
Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine is a "flagrant violation" of international law, president Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania strongly condemns Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas of Ukraine as independent entities. This is a flagrant violation of international law, which must trigger the most severe response from the international community. We strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Romanian president said.

Russia is in breach of its obligations as a signatory to the Minsk Accords, "which are thus emptied of content," according to a statement on the presidential administration's website.

"Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is threatening, through its actions, the global peace and security guaranteed by the UN Security Council itself, deliberately violating the principles of international law set out in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. The international community must firmly, immediately and unequivocally sanction this irresponsible decision of Russia. Romania also reaffirms in this context the strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will act in coordination with its partners and allies to implement the appropriate response measures," the presidential administration states.

(Photo: Florin Seitan | Dreamstime.com)

